Entertainment

This actress is first Indian star to feature on billboards across South Korea; not Alia, Priyanka, Deepika, Katrina

This actress is the first Indian star to feature on billboards across South Korea.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actress is first Indian star to feature on billboards across South Korea; not Alia, Priyanka, Deepika, Katrina
Anushka Sen
While Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt have often made India proud on International stage, there is another actress who is now the first Indian star to feature on the billboards across South Korea. 

The actress we are talking about is a television star who recently impressed everyone with her web series. She is soon going to make her international debut at the age of 22. She is none other than Anushka Sen. 

Anushka Sen enjoys a huge fan following across the world. While the audience in India adores her, she also receives an abundance of love from the global audience for her artistry. After winning hearts in India, Anushka actress will soon be making her International Debut after having a success with her web series Dil Dosti Dilemma. On her visit and day one of the trip, Anushka Sen received a warm welcome when her posters featured on multiple billboards at her favorite shopping street, Myeong-dong, in Seoul and in Busan, Korea along with other locations across the city, a first for any Indian Star to be featured on Billboards in South Korea. 

Fans immediately swarmed to get clicked with her. While other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika have made their name in the West, Anushka has emerged as a different global star who is winning the East. The actress already enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has 39.4 million followers. This makes her more popular than some of the A-listers in Bollywood like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiara Advani, and more. 

Anushka Sen is going to be featured in the ambitious International project Asia, directed by Lee Jung-sub and is the one representing India amongst the others from across the world. She’s playing an assassin for the very first time and has completed the first schedule for the film. Her popularity in Korea has been soaring and she was also appointed as the Honorary ambassador for Korean Tourism by the Korean government-run Korea Trade Organization (KTO). 

