This actress' first film won 5 National Awards, recent release collected over Rs 500 crore, she is just...

This actress made her debut with Suriya and her first film received 5 National Awards.

There are a number of child actors who have won the hearts of the audience with their performances in the movies. From Harshali Malhotra in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sara Arjun in Ponniyin Selvan to Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha in Shaakuntalam, many child actors are ruling the entertainment industry.

One such actress whose first film won 5 National Awards, is now essaying the lead role in one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The actress’ recent release collected over Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide and is still running successfully at the box office. She is none other than Iyal.

Iyal is a 7-year-old actress who made her debut with Suriya in the movie Soorarai Pottru. The film was a huge success and went on to win 5 National Awards in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Music Direction. The actress won hearts with her performance in the movie. Her twin brother Ilan also starred in the movie.

Iyal is now seen in a lead role in the recent blockbuster Leo starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. The actress is essaying the role of Vijay’s daughter in the movie. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film was released on October 19 and has collected Rs 574 crore worldwide in less than a month.

Iyal is the daughter of popular Tamil actor Arjunan. Her father is known for playing comic characters in Tamil films like Kadhalil Sodhapuvadhu Epadi (2012), Tik Tik Tik (2018), and Oh My Ghost (2020).

Iyal appeared in the Tamil film Mission: Chapter 1 Achcham Enbadhu Illayae in 2022. She also featured in the Tamil web series titled Parachute which was announced in September 2023, Disney+ Hotstar. She has also appeared in various television commercials for brands like Mangaldeep Agarbattis and Pears. She has also won the Best Child Artiste Award from Kartik Fine Arts for the play Aval Peyar Sakthi