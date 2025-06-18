After she entered the film industry, she rose to fame, working in 12 films within five years, most of which achieved success. However, her untimely death in 2002 at the peak of her rising fame came as a shock.

Back in 1998, an actress made her acting debut opposite Telugu superstar Mohan Babu at the age of 18. Even before her debut, she gained recognition after winning the Television Star 2000 contest, which paved her way to a film career. Superstar Rajinikanth came to inaugurate her first film. Even before her first film's success, the actress had already signed two films. With her beauty and talent, movie offers poured in. Within two years, she had featured in three Telugu films. Soon, she ventured into Tamil cinema when director Thambi Ramaiah cast her alongside Murali in Manu Neethi.

Pratyusha’s early life

Born in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, Pratyusha belonged to a middle-class family. Her father passed away at an early age, and her mother is a government school teacher. She was schooled at Santosh Vidhya Niketan, Bhuvanagiri, Prakash Public School, Miryalaguda and later at St. Anns High School, Tarnaka, Hyderabad. She completed her intermediate from Gouthami Residential Academy, S.R.Nagar and graduated with a Bachelor of Hotel Management at Banjara Hills and JB Institute of Hotel Management. After she entered the film industry, she rose to fame, working in 12 films within five years, most of which achieved success. However, her untimely death in 2002 at the peak of her rising fame came as a shock.

Pratyusha’s suicide

The 22-year-old actress died under tragic circumstances. Reportedly, she had been in a relationship with Siddharth Reddy, which her partner's family opposed. The couple allegedly attempted suicide, consuming poison mixed with Coca-Cola. Unfortunately, she succumbed to death before receiving medical attention, while Siddharth survived. The case took a turn when political leaders intervened, and a forensic expert suggested the actress was strangled to death. However, a re-examination in Delhi stated that poisoning was the cause. Later, the court sentenced Siddharth to six years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 for abetment to suicide.



Pratyusha's final film

Pratyusha had signed for a Kannada film before her untimely demise. She passed away in February 2002; her final released film was the 2004 Tamil movie Sound Party, which received positive reviews. In a short span of her career, she left an indelible mark on the film industry with her powerful performances in films including Samudram, Manu Needhi and Super Kudumbam among others.