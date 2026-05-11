This actress claims to help Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon 'to be accepted' in Bollywood: 'Salman Khan never had problem'

Pooja Batra said she faced height bias in Bollywood and was even made to do splits to appear shorter on screen, adding that her struggles helped pave the way for taller actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon.

Actor and former Miss India Pooja Batra has spoken about facing height bias in Bollywood, revealing that she was once asked to perform splits on camera to appear shorter than her male co-stars. She said her struggles helped open doors for taller actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon.

Pooja Batra opens up on height bias in Bollywood:

Pooja Batra, who started her career as a model before venturing into films, reminisced about the issues she faced because of her height. In a recent interview, she shared that she missed a few opportunities as she was “too tall” for Bollywood heroes. She even mentioned the advice she got early in her career from Sangeeta Bijlani, who told her that height could be a disadvantage in films.

The actor said her stature often made male co-stars insecure and filmmakers would creatively adjust scenes. She was sometimes forced to do splits for shots so that the heroes would look taller on screen. 'Every role that came my way, I gave my best performance, despite the struggles,' Pooja said. She remembered that some actors preferred not to work with her. She praised Salman Khan for being confident and supportive, saying he never had an issue with her wearing heels during shoots.

‘I paved the way for tall actresses’:

Pooja Batra stated that her personal experiences brought about the acceptance of taller female performers in the film industry. She explained that present-day acceptance of Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon demonstrates the progressive transformation of Bollywood's thinking. Her remarks demonstrated that previous prejudices have developed into new versions throughout history.

Career journey:

Pooja Batra became famous through her victory at the Femina Miss India International pageant in 1993. She participated in over 250 fashion shows before starting her Bollywood career in 1997. She made her film debut with Virasat alongside Anil Kapoor and appeared in several films, including Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bhai, and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. The 2021 film Squad, in which she appeared, marked her final performance.

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Current work of leading Actresses:

Deepika Padukone is currently working on King, which Siddharth Anand directs. She stars in the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan and other actors. Kriti Sanon is preparing for the release of Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to hit theatres soon.