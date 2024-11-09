This actor, who was thrown out of film by a producer, has now become superstar with producers and directors wanting to work with him.

Many actors like Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, who became superstars in the film industry, were once thrown out of the films they were working on for some other the other reasons but still carved a name for themselves. One such actor, who didn’t have money to take transport back home, now nas a net worth of Rs 430 crore?

The actor we are talking about has become a pan-India star now and one of the highest-paid actors in the industry as well. He is Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview quoted by Indian Express, Rajknkanth revealed an incident that took place before he became a superstar in the industry. It was the late 70s, and he was just a few-films-old actor who was yet to break out as a solo star. He was still acting in dual hero films, or playing the antagonist. It was during this time that the words of a producer became the fuel to his relentless thirst for success. He said, “16 Vayadhiniley had been released, and people were recognising me on the streets as ‘Parattai Around this time, a producer offered me a nice role in a film with a bigger star as the hero. When we discussed my salary, I quoted Rs 10,000, and it was finally brought down to Rs 6,000. When I asked him for a token advance of Rs 100 or Rs 200 to cement the verbal agreement, he said an amount would be given on the day of the shoot.”

He got a shock when he reached the set as he didn’t het his payment and added, “I still didn’t receive a single rupee, and when I called up the producer a day before the shoot, he assured me that I would be paid before I don my makeup. When that also didn’t happen, I refused to get ready despite the production manager trying to convince me by saying that the other hero had arrived for the shoot.”

He further continued, “The producer arrived at the AVM Studios in an Ambassador car, charged at me furiously, and unceremoniously threw me out of the project by saying that I wasn’t that big an artist to create such a fuss.”

He further recalled how he wasn’t even given a means of transport back home and said, “I didn’t have money on me, and I just walked back home thinking of what had just happened.”

He concluded that this made him determined to become a superstar. He said, “I was so dejected by what had happened at the studio that I didn’t realise they were cheering for me. I actually thought they were mocking me. Nevertheless, during the walk back, I promised myself that if I didn’t enter the same studio gates in a foreign car, then I’m not Rajinikanth.”

Rajinikanth has given several hits and blockbusters like Jailer, Enthiran, Vettaiyan, 2.0, Sivaji The Boss, and more and if the reports are to be believed, the actor charges over Rs 200 crore for a film making him the highest-paid actor in India. He is also one of the most bankable actors with a net worth of Rs 430 crore.