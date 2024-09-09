Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

Tata Safari, rival to Hyundai Alcazar Facelift gets massive discount, save up to Rs…

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

Meet Indian man with Rs 954520 crore net worth, who is likely to become a trillionaire after...

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

This actor has done more than 300 films and worked with the biggest Bollywood stars, including Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Still, he died penniless in his last days and begged help from the film industry.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless
The actor who was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Life is all about the highs and lows. Nothing is permanent, neither fame, success, or failure. Today, we will discuss the actor who struggled for fame, but when he gained stardom, he became one of the biggest stars of Punjabi cinema. His popularity in Pollywood was compared with Amitabh Bachchan, and he went on to do 300 films. 

After making his mark in Punjabi films, this actor also tried his luck in Bollywood. However, he couldn't succeed in Hindi films, but gained immense popularity by playing Lord Indra in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. Yes, we're talking Satish Kaul. 

Satish Kaul's early life

Born on September 8, 1946, in Kashmir, Satish wanted to become an actor since childhood. His desire brought him to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Satish struggled a lot to achieve a position and his struggle brought him to the Punjabi film industry. His father Mohanlal was a Kashmiri music composer who was also the director of Mumbai Doordarshan.

Satish Kaul became Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema 

After 1973, he emerged as a big face of the Punjabi industry. Satish Kaul is known for his notable roles including appearances in Sassi Punnu, Ishq Nimana, Prem Parbat, Suhag Chooda, and Patola. His popularity was compared to Amitabh Bachchan, and this fame pushed him to aim for Bollywood. Producer Shivkumar gave him the chance, and he made his Bollywood debut with the film Ang Se Ang Lagale (1974).

Not Bollywood, but Satish Kaul gained stardom with TV

Satish failed to make it big in Bollywood. Even though he played Dilip Kumar's son in Karma, Satish couldn't achieve the same success that he tasted in Punjabi cinema. Then Satish turned to the TV. He appeared in some memorable serials on television, which include shows like BR Chopra's Mahabharat and Vikram Betaal. Satish's portrayal as Indra made him a household name among Hindi audiences. 

The downfall of Satish Kaul 

In the 1990s due to a lack of opportunities, Satish did some B-grade films in Bollywood. His father was diagnosed with cancer, and to support his treatment, Satish spent his life savings. Sadly he couldn't save his father and even lost his mother a few years later. These two personal setbacks shook him to the core. Satish received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2011 for his contributions to Punjabi cinema.

Satish Kaul pleaded film industry to help in his last days 

The actor, who has worked in more than 300 films, became penniless in the last days of his life. In the last days of his life, this actor sought help from many film stars, but only Jackie Shroff helped him. The actor spent the last days of his life in Swami Vivekananda Vridha Ashram in Ludhiana. 

The actor was admitted to a hospital in  Ludhiana after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Satish Kaul's sister Satya Devi told PTI that the actor was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after he developed a fever - he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the hospital. He passed away due to Covid where he died on April 10, 2021.

Read: Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement