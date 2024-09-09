This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

This actor has done more than 300 films and worked with the biggest Bollywood stars, including Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Still, he died penniless in his last days and begged help from the film industry.

Life is all about the highs and lows. Nothing is permanent, neither fame, success, or failure. Today, we will discuss the actor who struggled for fame, but when he gained stardom, he became one of the biggest stars of Punjabi cinema. His popularity in Pollywood was compared with Amitabh Bachchan, and he went on to do 300 films.

After making his mark in Punjabi films, this actor also tried his luck in Bollywood. However, he couldn't succeed in Hindi films, but gained immense popularity by playing Lord Indra in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. Yes, we're talking Satish Kaul.

Satish Kaul's early life

Born on September 8, 1946, in Kashmir, Satish wanted to become an actor since childhood. His desire brought him to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Satish struggled a lot to achieve a position and his struggle brought him to the Punjabi film industry. His father Mohanlal was a Kashmiri music composer who was also the director of Mumbai Doordarshan.

Satish Kaul became Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema

After 1973, he emerged as a big face of the Punjabi industry. Satish Kaul is known for his notable roles including appearances in Sassi Punnu, Ishq Nimana, Prem Parbat, Suhag Chooda, and Patola. His popularity was compared to Amitabh Bachchan, and this fame pushed him to aim for Bollywood. Producer Shivkumar gave him the chance, and he made his Bollywood debut with the film Ang Se Ang Lagale (1974).

Not Bollywood, but Satish Kaul gained stardom with TV

Satish failed to make it big in Bollywood. Even though he played Dilip Kumar's son in Karma, Satish couldn't achieve the same success that he tasted in Punjabi cinema. Then Satish turned to the TV. He appeared in some memorable serials on television, which include shows like BR Chopra's Mahabharat and Vikram Betaal. Satish's portrayal as Indra made him a household name among Hindi audiences.

The downfall of Satish Kaul

In the 1990s due to a lack of opportunities, Satish did some B-grade films in Bollywood. His father was diagnosed with cancer, and to support his treatment, Satish spent his life savings. Sadly he couldn't save his father and even lost his mother a few years later. These two personal setbacks shook him to the core. Satish received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2011 for his contributions to Punjabi cinema.

Satish Kaul pleaded film industry to help in his last days

The actor, who has worked in more than 300 films, became penniless in the last days of his life. In the last days of his life, this actor sought help from many film stars, but only Jackie Shroff helped him. The actor spent the last days of his life in Swami Vivekananda Vridha Ashram in Ludhiana.

The actor was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Satish Kaul's sister Satya Devi told PTI that the actor was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after he developed a fever - he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the hospital. He passed away due to Covid where he died on April 10, 2021.