This actor worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth; had second marriage with co-star's ex-wife, adopted her sons, stepson became famous...

VK Ramasamy, fondly known as VKR, was a legendary figure in Tamil cinema whose career spanned across five generations. From the black-and-white era to the early 2000s, he won over the hears of the audiences with his powerful performances as both a comedian and a character actor. He acted alongside legends from M.G. Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, leaving a lasting mark on the Tamil cinema.

Born in 1926, VK Ramasamy started acting in plays when he was just 7. In his early stage career, VK Ramasamy delivered standout performances, one of the most notable being his role as Shanmugam Pillai in the play Thiyaga Ullam at just 15 years old. The play's success drew the attention of renowned producer EV Meiyappa Chettiar, who adapted it into the film Naam Iruvar six years later. Ramasamy, then 21, returned to play the same elderly character in the movie, that led to his Kollywood debut.

For the next five decades, Ramasamy proved his mettle across every genre and established himself as one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Despite his success, Ramasamy faced his share of personal struggles. Alongside his passion for cinema, he battled vices like alcoholism and gambling in horse racing. Still, his dedication to acting never wavered. He went beyond performing by producing films, often putting his own money back into the industry he loved. During this period, a key moment in his personal life emerged, one that would leave a lasting impression on his off-screen identity.

Ramasamy had two sons Raghunath and Rajendran from his first marriage to Suryakumari. He had his second marriage with Ramaniammal, the ex-wife of MR Radha, his co-star and another popular character actor in Tamil cinema. At the time, she was struggling to raise her two sons, Raghu and Ravi, after a difficult separation. Moved by her situation, Ramasamy not only married Ramaniammal but also accepted her sons as his own. Raghu became a famous director and went on to make films like Vigneshwar and Katta Panchayathu, crediting his stepfather for his career in the film industry.

In his later years, Ramasamy’s health declined due to complications from diabetes and heart disease. Despite these challenges, he remained active in the film industry, with his final appearance in the 2002 movie Kadhal Azhivathillai, that marked Silambarasan's debut as a lead actor. VKR passed away at the age of 76 in 2002.

