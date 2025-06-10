The accident further damaged her eye, resulting in a permanent squint even after three years of treatment. Her condition forced her to transition from lead roles to character roles.

This legendary actress has appeared in over 700 films in over 80 years of life span, emerged to be one of the actresses in the history of cinema to do so. Known for her versatility, she made her acting debut at the age of 9, and since then she worked across Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati cinema. However, one accident shattered her dreams to become one of the leading actresses in Hindi cinema. A superstar at the time had slapped her so hard that her eyes burst and caused face paralysis. She became one of the promising actresses, but after the accident, she had to abandon the main lead and settle for the character actor roles of mother and villain. She is none other than Lalita Pawar.

Born in 1916 as Amba Laxman Rao, Lalita Pawar belonged to an affluent family in Nashik’s Yeola. Her father Laxman Rao Sagun was a silk and cotton merchant. From an early age, she was fascinated by acting and once went to a film studio and asked the director to photograph her. She got noticed for her screen presence and soon made her acting debut at 9, with Raja Harishchandra, which D. Sarpotdar directed. She had a remarkable career spanning seven decades, starting with lead roles in silent films and 1940s talkies. Notably, she co-produced and starred in the silent film Kailash (1932) and produced the talkie film Duniya Kya Hai (1938), showcasing her multifaceted talent in the film industry.

At the time when she gained popularity, Lalita suffered an injury which shattered her dreams. In 1942, the 14-year-old Lalita was working in the film, Jung-E-Azadi with then-superstar Bhagwan Dada. During a scene, Bhagwan had to slap Lalita as per the script. Unfortunately, he mistakingly slapped her so hard that her left ear started bleeding. It led to facial paralysis and vision problems, a squint in her left eye. The accident further damaged her eye, resulting in a permanent squint even after three years of treatment. Her condition forced her to transition from lead roles to character roles.

Despite this, Lalita Pawar went on to achieve fame in her later years. She holds a Guinness World Record for the longest acting career spanning over 70 years, with notable roles in films like Netaji Palkar (1938), Anari (1959), Shri 420, and Mr & Mrs 55. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Anari. Her iconic role as Manthara in Ramanand Sagar's TV serial Ramayan also remains memorable.