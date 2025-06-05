Despite being nominated for the Best Debutant Award, he claimed that he wasn’t invited to the award night.

Model and actor Muzammil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Dhokha, the same year, now superstar Ranbir Kapoor also made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Recently, the actor expressed his discontentment with the Best Debutant award that year, suggesting that he deserved the award instead of Ranbir. “But nepotism won,” he said in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, where he spoke at length about his life as a model, his transition to acting and more.

Despite being nominated for the Best Debutant Award, Muzammil Ibrahim claimed that he wasn’t invited to the award night. "Ranbir got the Best Debutant award. But I am sure I deserved it. I deserved all the awards that year. I love Ranbir's work now, but back then, I was anyday better in Dhoka than he was in Saawariyaa. But nepotism won," he stated.

Not only this, Muzammil Ibrahim also uncovered Pooja Bhatt’s alleged abusive behaviour on the sets of Dhokha. For the unversed, Dhokha, the action thriller, was directed by Pooja Bhatt, and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. About Pooja, Muzammil made a shocking revelation that she has been ‘extremely abusive’ so much so that her behaviour made him suffer from depression. He used to have nightmares because of her behaviour.



"Pooja Bhatt had a temperament which was very difficult and disrespectful towards actors. Mahesh Bhatt used to like me a lot. But Pooja said a lot of things about me. I don't want to go into the details of it. I was very respectful towards her, but she had a very abusive nature. She was extremely abusive. I went through hell during its shoot. I suffered a lot, and I was very young. I got into depression because of it. I used to have nightmares. Every morning, I would pray to Allah to save me from her,” he said.

Muzammil also shared that he vowed to never work with Bhatts ever again, and refused to star in Raaz 2. Mahesh Bhatt knew about the tensions on the sets of Dhoka, but he couldn't do much. "I was scared to work with the Bhatts again. Mahesh sir was very keen on casting me in Raaz 2. Even Soni Razdan pursued me for doing their films, but I refused all of them," he added. Muzammil chose to not react to Pooja's accusations of him being unprofessional fearing that he would be boycotted by the industry.

Meanwhile, Muzammil, best known for starring in the remix version of 'Pardesiya', was last seen in the show, Special Ops.