Read on to know which actor will be seen as the main antagonist in Kanguva 2, the sequel to Suriya's fantasy action film released recently.

Headlined by Suriya in the titular role and Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, Kanguva was finally released in the theatres on November 14. Even before its release, the second part of Kanguva was announced. In the climax of the first part, the villain of the sequel has also been confirmed. He is none other than Suriya's own real-life brother Karthi.

In Kanguva's last five minutes, Karthi appears in a cameo as Bobby Deol's illegitimate son and as the mysterious Commander. As the film alternates between the two timelines set in 1070 and 2024, Suriya has a double role in the film. Karthi too will have a double role in the sequel. It will be interesting to see the two brothers facing against each other in their four different avatars.

Talking about its box office collection, the Suriya-starrer has taken a low opening than the expectations it has set. The Siva directorial has collected Rs 21.35 crore on its opening day, as per the early estimates from Sacnilk. These earnings are from the 2D and 3D versions in original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

This slow start is due to the mixed and negative reviews Kanguva has received from the audiences and critics. While some people have praised Suriya's solid performance, good action sequences, and breathtaking visuals, many have criticised the movie for its weak narration, poor script, and excessively loud background music.

Kanguva is made on an expensive budget of Rs 350 crore and it seems that it might be difficult for the producers to recover their budget if the film doesn't pick up at the box office in the coming days. Thus, it's not yet confirmed if makers would stick to their promise of making Kanguva 2 or cancel it altogether if the first part turns out to be a major flop.



