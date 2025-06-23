According to him, the makers were likely prioritising Yash’s part, hinting that the team didn’t work much around scheduling, and that he had to turn down the role.

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films. Although the makers have not officially revealed the full cast, it is confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. It has also been reported that Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman. Most recently, an actor revealed that he was approached for the role of Raavan’s brother Vibhishana, however, he pulled back due to scheduling conflicts. According to him, the makers were likely prioritising Yash’s part, hinting that the team didn’t work much around scheduling, and that he had to turn down the role.

Jaideep recently confirmed that he was offered the role of Raavan’s righteous brother Vibhishana; however, he had to let it go due to clash regarding schedules. He shared that the role required him to shoot with Raavana, which Yash of KGF fame is playing. The team was working with a tight schedule, requiring coordination between Raavana and Vibhishana’s parts. Unfortunately, Ahlawat’s dates didn’t match. “Offer hua tha. Par timing match nahi ho rahi thi,” said Ahlawat to ETimes, adding that Raavana’s schedule was prioritised. “I’m sure Raavan ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi,” he added.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The makers are pulling out all the stops, ensuring the film delivers an extraordinary cinematic experience. Namit Malhotra, head of VFX studio DNEG, has joined the film as a producer, deeming it a potential game-changer for Indian cinema. The actors are undergoing intense training for action sequences. Recently, the pictures of Yash working with popular Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris surfaced. The two were seen preparing to shoot massive action sequences.

Meanwhile, Ramayana is being developed on a massive scale and is planned to be released in two parts. There is immense buzz around the cast, reports suggest that Ravi Dubey steps into the role of Lakshman, Lara Dutta in the role of Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh to portray Shurpanakha. Kajal Aggarwal is speculated to play Mandodari. Ramayana’s first part is slated for release on Diwali 2026, while the second part on Diwali 2027.