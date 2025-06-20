Despite his successful career, the actor faced numerous challenges, including financial difficulties and strained relationships.

In the shadows of Bollywood’s 80s and 90s era, an actor captivated the audience with his powerful and intimidating presence on screen. With his villainous roles across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, he left a lasting impact. Having worked in over 300 films, he shared screen space with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, among others. However, behind the glitz and glamour, his life was marked by struggles, poverty and unending loneliness.

Despite his successful career, Mahesh Anand faced numerous challenges, including financial difficulties and strained relationships. Born on August 13, 1961, he was a black belt in Karate, and a trained dancer and model before becoming an actor. His film career began with 1982's Sanam Teri Kasam, where he danced in the opening sequence. He debuted as an actor in Karishmaa in 1984, and since then has appeared in numerous films. However, he had a tragic end as his body was discovered on February 9, 2019, in his residence. It was reported that he had been dead for three days before being discovered.

Mahesh Anand's tragic death



Reportedly, Mahesh’s maid tried to reach but he didn’t respond. After police were involved, his body was found sitting on a sofa with an empty alcohol bottle and a food plate nearby. Two years before his death, Mahesh had left a long note recounting his tragic life, where he said that his friends and family called him ‘an alcoholic’. He also claimed that his stepbrother cheated on him. He opened up about his tragic situation, stating, “I have no family. My stepbrother has cheated me of Rs 6 crores. I have done more than 300 films, but I don't even have money to buy drinking water. I don't have a single friend in this world, it's very sad." In one of his posts, he also revealed his strained relationship with his son Trishul Anand. “My son Trishul……..God bless you, my son….Just hug me before I die. Love you for life.” In another post, he wrote, “I cry seeing this all day/nite…..I love you, my son Trishu.l I'm your real papa. I know they changed your name Anthony Vohra….. Plssss hug me once before I die, love you,” read his Facebook post.



Mahesh Anand's complex personal life

Mahesh had a complex relationship and a string of failed marriages. The actor was in multiple relationships, allegedly dating 12 women. He first got married to Reena Roy’s sister, Barkha Roy. He then tied the knot with Miss India International, Erica Maria D’Souz, with whom he had a son. However, it didn’t work out, and the actor married for the third time, with Madhu Malhotra in 1999. He again hitched fourth time to actress Usha Bachani, which also didn’t last long. He married for the fifth time to a Russian woman named Lana.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is remembered for his iconic roles in films like Shahenshah, Sone Par Suhaaga, Vishwatma, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati and Coolie No. 1 among others. He left his legacy that continues to be celebrated with his classic filmography.