This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

Kamal Haasan has reporedly enrolled himself in an Artificial Intelligence course in a top institute and has already flown to the United States last weekend for the same.

Kamal Haasan turned 69 in November 2023, but the superstar hasn't stopped himself from learning. The multiple National Award-winner has enrolled himself into a top US institute to study Artificial Intelligence and has already flown to America in the past weekend, as per a Deccan Herald report.

The report states that though the course lasts for 90 days, Kamal Haasan will attend the classes for 45 days and will return to India for his political duties and film projects. The superstar intends to incorporate the technology of Artificial Intelligence in his upcoming movies, bringing a revolution in the world of Indian cinema.

In an interview with the same publication last year, the Vikram actor said, "I have a deep interest in new technology, and you can often see my films experimenting with the latest technological developments. Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has had a bittersweet 2024. First, he was seen as the villain Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. The Nag Ashwin-directed epic sci-fi action drama was a mammoth blockbuster and earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. On the other hand, his second release of the year Indian 2 bombed at the box office. The vigilante action film, direct sequel to his 1997 superhit Indian, couldn't even earn Rs 100 crore in India and is one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema.

The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Indian 3 and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life next year. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting after 38 years since they last collaborated together on the cult classic Nayakan in 1987. Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi.

READ | This film was made in just Rs 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.