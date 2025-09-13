This 2015 cult favourite blockbuster led to two top actresses fighting over one actor because…, he is..

Darshan Kumaar revealed that these actresses once had a light argument over him during shoot, one of them mistook his method acting for rudeness.

Darshan Kumaar has built a strong reputation in Bollywood with his wide range of performances. From playing Priyanka Chopra’s loving husband in Mary Kom to a ruthless villain opposite Anushka Sharma in NH10, his roles have shown his versatility. While one character was full of warmth and empathy, the other was dark and brutal—two extremes that Darshan managed to balance while shooting both films around the same time.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan revealed a surprising story involving both Priyanka and Anushka during the shooting of Dil Dhadakne Do. The actor said the two actresses actually had a small argument about him.

Darshan shared, “Anushka and Priyanka met at their film’s shoot and spoke about me. Priyanka said that Darshan is sweet, hardworking and a good actor. Anushka said, ‘Kahan? (Where).’ I haven’t seen a more rude person than him. They argued over me. With both of them, I was in my character at that time. I was Satbir at that time, I never greeted Anushka. I introduced myself to her after the climax.”

Explaining further, he added, “It was a part of my process. She had no idea. She thought I have an attitude, maybe she thought that. She told someone jokingly, ‘Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi.’ I met her later during the film’s promotion in Delhi. Her mind was changed and she thought I am very sweet. I told her that I was in my character at that time.”

Despite the funny misunderstanding, Darshan later cleared the air with Anushka, who then realised it was simply his method acting style.

On the work front, Darshan continues to impress audiences. He was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, where netizens praised his intense performance, and earlier left an impact in the hit series The Family Man, where he played the role of Major Sameer.