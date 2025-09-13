Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate with explosive statement

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro max, iPhone Air generate buzz in India, record all time high pre-orders due to...

Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure

After India, Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariff on China, here’s why

PM Modi’s first Manipur visit after 2023 ethnic clashes: 10 top quotes

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: How have men in blue fared in T20Is at Dubai International cricket stadium?

From Dove bar to Horlicks, Kissan jam: THESE items to get cheaper from Sept 22 as HUL announces price cut

This 2015 cult favourite blockbuster led to two top actresses fighting over one actor because…, he is..

5 upcoming exciting Bollywood movies releasing in October 2025: From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Thama

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate with explosive statement

Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar calls IND vs PAK 'post-war' clash, sparks debate

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro max, iPhone Air generate buzz in India, record all time high pre-orders due to...

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro max, iPhone Air generate buzz...

Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure

Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

This 2015 cult favourite blockbuster led to two top actresses fighting over one actor because…, he is..

Darshan Kumaar revealed that these actresses once had a light argument over him during shoot, one of them mistook his method acting for rudeness.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 07:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This 2015 cult favourite blockbuster led to two top actresses fighting over one actor because…, he is..
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Darshan Kumaar has built a strong reputation in Bollywood with his wide range of performances. From playing Priyanka Chopra’s loving husband in Mary Kom to a ruthless villain opposite Anushka Sharma in NH10, his roles have shown his versatility. While one character was full of warmth and empathy, the other was dark and brutal—two extremes that Darshan managed to balance while shooting both films around the same time.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan revealed a surprising story involving both Priyanka and Anushka during the shooting of Dil Dhadakne Do. The actor said the two actresses actually had a small argument about him.

Darshan shared, “Anushka and Priyanka met at their film’s shoot and spoke about me. Priyanka said that Darshan is sweet, hardworking and a good actor. Anushka said, ‘Kahan? (Where).’ I haven’t seen a more rude person than him. They argued over me. With both of them, I was in my character at that time. I was Satbir at that time, I never greeted Anushka. I introduced myself to her after the climax.”

Explaining further, he added, “It was a part of my process. She had no idea. She thought I have an attitude, maybe she thought that. She told someone jokingly, ‘Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi.’ I met her later during the film’s promotion in Delhi. Her mind was changed and she thought I am very sweet. I told her that I was in my character at that time.”

Despite the funny misunderstanding, Darshan later cleared the air with Anushka, who then realised it was simply his method acting style.

On the work front, Darshan continues to impress audiences. He was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, where netizens praised his intense performance, and earlier left an impact in the hit series The Family Man, where he played the role of Major Sameer.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks
National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared; check eligibility, step-by-step process
National Lok Adalat 2025 today: How to get your traffic challans cleared
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet for her film Homebound premiere
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in custom black and white Miu Miu look at TIFF red carpet
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims the main issue in India now is that of...
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims main issue now...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, know 6 such Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema
6 Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE