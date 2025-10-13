This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s this film, inspired by Kishore Kumar’s life, became 1973’s biggest hit, celebrated for its story of love and ego, standout performances, and timeless music.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan delivered unforgettable performances in the 1973 Hindi musical drama Abhimaan, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film tells the story of Subir Kumar, a highly successful playback singer, and his wife Uma, who is also an immensely talented singer. As Uma’s career begins to soar, Subir’s ego, jealousy, and insecurities create tension between the couple. The film explores how fame, pride, and personal ambitions can affect relationships, marriage, and love. Loosely inspired by the life of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Abhimaan brought real-life emotional struggles to the big screen, making audiences relate to the characters on a personal level. The delicate portrayal of human emotions, coupled with moments of both joy and conflict, made it a compelling cinematic experience for viewers of that era.

Box office triumph and timeless music

Abhimaan went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1973, celebrated not only for its engaging storyline but also for its unforgettable music. The soundtrack, composed by the legendary S. D. Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, included hits like 'Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina' and 'Meet Na Mila Re Man Ka', songs that remain iconic to this day. Jaya Bachchan’s heartfelt performance earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award, while S. D. Burman won the Filmfare award for Best Music Director. The film also became a defining moment in Amitabh Bachchan’s career, showcasing his versatility and ability to portray emotionally nuanced characters with depth and authenticity.

Why Abhimaan remains memorable

Decades later, Abhimaan is still celebrated as a classic of Indian cinema. Its exploration of love, ambition, ego, and personal pride continues to resonate with audiences. The combination of a relatable storyline, powerful performances, and timeless music ensures that the film holds a special place in the history of Bollywood and remains an enduring favourite for generations.