Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030

Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Why $1 Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...

Will Israel resume bombing Gaza Strip once all hostages return? Will Trump's peace plan fail ultimately?

Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details

This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Exclusive | Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry Mein Entry being shelved

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View

Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030

Cardano ($ADA) and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) 2030 Price Forecast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s this film, inspired by Kishore Kumar’s life, became 1973’s biggest hit, celebrated for its story of love and ego, standout performances, and timeless music.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan delivered unforgettable performances in the 1973 Hindi musical drama Abhimaan, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film tells the story of Subir Kumar, a highly successful playback singer, and his wife Uma, who is also an immensely talented singer. As Uma’s career begins to soar, Subir’s ego, jealousy, and insecurities create tension between the couple. The film explores how fame, pride, and personal ambitions can affect relationships, marriage, and love. Loosely inspired by the life of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Abhimaan brought real-life emotional struggles to the big screen, making audiences relate to the characters on a personal level. The delicate portrayal of human emotions, coupled with moments of both joy and conflict, made it a compelling cinematic experience for viewers of that era.

    Box office triumph and timeless music

    Abhimaan went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1973, celebrated not only for its engaging storyline but also for its unforgettable music. The soundtrack, composed by the legendary S. D. Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, included hits like 'Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina' and 'Meet Na Mila Re Man Ka', songs that remain iconic to this day. Jaya Bachchan’s heartfelt performance earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award, while S. D. Burman won the Filmfare award for Best Music Director. The film also became a defining moment in Amitabh Bachchan’s career, showcasing his versatility and ability to portray emotionally nuanced characters with depth and authenticity.

    Why Abhimaan remains memorable

    Decades later, Abhimaan is still celebrated as a classic of Indian cinema. Its exploration of love, ambition, ego, and personal pride continues to resonate with audiences. The combination of a relatable storyline, powerful performances, and timeless music ensures that the film holds a special place in the history of Bollywood and remains an enduring favourite for generations.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...
    Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt...
    Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...
    Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to...
    Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 months, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was...
    Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 month
    Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
    Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
    'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta Bijlani on robbery at her bungalow, requests police to...
    'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta on robbery at her house
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE