Thiruchitrambalam: Indian 2 director Shankar Shanmugham reviews Dhanush's film, calls it 'beautiful movie'

Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam continues to amaze the audiences as the heartwarming family entertainer has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. And now, celebrated filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham, who has helmed the biggest blockbusters like Anniyan, Enthiran, and 2.0, has shared his opinion on the film. The filmmaker is currently working on his upcoming films Indian 2 and RC15 simultaneously.

Shankar Shanmugham took to his Twitter account on the night of Thursday, September 1 and wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam. A Beautiful movie. The beauty is in lovely moments that follow the painful ones. @MenenNithya's character & superb performance seizes hearts, the writing by @MithranRJawaharas well. #DNA at their best as usual. Love to @offBharathiraja @prakashraaj & whole team".

Talking about Indian 2, it is the sequel of the vigilante action thriller film Indian released in 1996 which featured Kamal Haasan in a dual role and two Bollywood actresses Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Hindustani and won three National Awards including one for Kamal himself for the Best Actor.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. While A. R. Rahman provided music for the prequel, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the sequel.