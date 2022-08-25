Search icon
Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush's film crosses Rs 50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu, check day-wise earnings

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Its earnings in the first week after its August 18 release adds up to an impressive Rs 51.42 crore in TN.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection/File photo

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Mithran R. Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam has emerged as lead actor Dhanush's top-grossing film overseas, according to industry pundits. And now, as per latest reports, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office, easily becoming Dhanush's top-grossing film in the state as well.

Its box-office collection in the first week after its August 18 release adds up to an impressive Rs 51.42 crore in Tamil Nadu, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

As per IANS that quoted trade news website Bollymoviereviewz.net, till August 24, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam minted Rs 1.9 crore in the Telugu-speaking states and overseas, it has made Rs 9.2 crore, with Malaysia, the Gulf nations and North America leading the pack.

The film opened to rave reviews and since then, according to Industry trackers it has been doing brisk business. Industry tracker Siddharth Srinivas noted that the movie's overseas performance is one of the best for a Dhanush starrer. He said the genre of the film has got the audiences interested in it. "The West has been seeing only action thrillers in recent times," he said. "This simple romantic comedy film with just one action sequence was the ideal changeover and that seems to have got the attention of the audience."

The analyst concluded with an observation that is much heard these days: "Good content invariably wins and Thiruchitrambalam is another example of that."

 

