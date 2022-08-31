Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film zooms past Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Dhanush and Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam/File photo

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, the Tamil-language family entertainer Thiruchitrambalam is winning the hearts of the audience as the film has crossed the coveted mark of Rs 100 crore at the global box office. Released on August 18, it is being said that the film will remain the first choice of the moviegoers this week too as Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra has opened to mixed reviews.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, August 30, and wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam ZOOMS past ₹100 cr at the WW Box Office." In another tweet, Manobala mentioned that the film has crossed Rs 75 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Sharing the day-wise collections on Wednesday, August 31, he wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office REACHES ₹75 cr milestone. Week 1 - ₹ 51.42 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.61 cr Day 3 - ₹ 5.22 cr Day 4 - ₹ 6.03 cr Day 5 - ₹ 2.58 cr Day 6 - ₹ 2.05 cr Total - ₹ 75.38 cr".

The film has turned out to be the third-highest grossing Tamil film of 2022 in the United States of America after the two actioners Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi and Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast headlined by Thalapathy Vijay.



Apart from Dhanush and Nithya Menen, the Mithran Jawahar directorial also stars veteran actors Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja who play Dhanush's father and grandfather respectively in the Anirudh Ravichander musical produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush, who impressed the global audience with his deadly character of Avik San in the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man this year, will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.