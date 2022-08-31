Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film zooms past Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush's film has crossed the Rs 75-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office also.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film zooms past Rs 100 crore mark worldwide
Dhanush and Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam/File photo

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, the Tamil-language family entertainer Thiruchitrambalam is winning the hearts of the audience as the film has crossed the coveted mark of Rs 100 crore at the global box office. Released on August 18, it is being said that the film will remain the first choice of the moviegoers this week too as Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra has opened to mixed reviews.

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, August 30, and wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam ZOOMS past ₹100 cr at the WW Box Office." In another tweet, Manobala mentioned that the film has crossed Rs 75 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Sharing the day-wise collections on Wednesday, August 31, he wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office REACHES ₹75 cr milestone. Week 1 - ₹ 51.42 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.61 cr Day 3 - ₹ 5.22 cr Day 4 - ₹ 6.03 cr Day 5 - ₹ 2.58 cr Day 6 - ₹ 2.05 cr Total - ₹ 75.38 cr".

The film has turned out to be the third-highest grossing Tamil film of 2022 in the United States of America after the two actioners Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi and Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast headlined by Thalapathy Vijay.

READ | Thiruchitrambalam box office: Dhanush starrer becomes 3rd highest-grossing 2022 Tamil film in USA after Vikram, Beast

Apart from Dhanush and Nithya Menen, the Mithran Jawahar directorial also stars veteran actors Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja who play Dhanush's father and grandfather respectively in the Anirudh Ravichander musical produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush, who impressed the global audience with his deadly character of Avik San in the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man this year, will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.