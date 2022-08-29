Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush starrer beats Beast lifetime collection, mints Rs 70.75 crore

File Photo

As the Tamil romantic comedy continues to do well at the box office, the family comedy Thiruchitrambalam is turning out to be Dhanush's highest-grossing film to date. For an endearing role in the Anirudh Ravichander musical that debuted on August 18, Nithya Menen has also garnered a lot of admiration and praise.

Manobala Vijayabalan took to Instagram and tweeted about the film beating Beast’s lifetime collection.

He wrote, “#Thiruchitrambalam with ₹70.75 cr BEATS #Beast lifetime ₹65.45 cr to become the 7th HIGHEST grosser of the year in TN Box Office.”

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 28, and had shared the official box office figures for the film in Tamil Nadu and wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office Witnesses GROWTH on 2nd Saturday. Week 1 - ₹ 51.42 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.61 cr Day 3 - ₹ 5.22 cr Total - ₹ 64.72 cr."

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush, who impressed the global audience with his deadly character of Avik San in the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man this year, will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.