Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 5: Dhanush starrer mints Rs 43.74 crore in Tamil Nadu

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer is turning out to be one of the year's biggest Tamil blockbusters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Thiruchitrambalam/File photo

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, the heartwarming family entertainer Thiruchitrambalam is continuing its successful run at the box office and it is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Dhanush's career as the film has grossed more than Rs 50 crore at the global box office and is inching towards the same figure in Tamil Nadu.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, August 23, and shared the five-day collections of the film from the Tamil Nadu as he tweeted, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office PASSESS the crucial Monday test. Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 10.24 cr Day 4 - ₹ 11.03 cr Day 5 - ₹ 4.16 cr Total - ₹ 43.74 cr"

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.

