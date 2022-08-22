Thiruchitrambalam box office collection Day 4: Dhanush's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark overseas

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection Day 4/File photo

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection Day 4: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam has been doing brisk business in theatres ever since it released on August 18. Dhanush's film received rave reviews from the criticas and has also managed to be a commercial success as it succeeded in drawing the audience to the cinema halls. On day 1at the box office, the film collected Rs 9.52 crore and now, four days after its release, Thiruchitrambalam still seems to be doing good business at the box office.

A commercial and critical winner, in Tamil Nadu, the film has been roaring at the box office since its release. In its first weekend in the theatres, Thiruchitrambalam left trade experts and film analysts impressed with its box office numbers.

On Sunday, as per a report in India Today, Dhanush's film Thiruchitrambalam collected a total of Rs 37.35 crore. The film has apparently done better in its first weekend as compared to the two biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, respectively.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam released inj the theatres on August 18. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's recent tweet, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam breached the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Earlier, Vijayabalan had noted in a tweet that the film minted Rs 19 crore in Tamil Nadu in just two days and in three days, Thiruchitrambalam collected a total of Rs 28.55 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

#Dhanush hits a HALF-CENTURY.#Thiruchitrambalam crosses ₹50 cr gross mark at the WW Box Office. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 21, 2022

#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office



Witnesses GROWTH.



Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 10.24 cr

Total - ₹ 28.55 cr#Dhanush August 21, 2022

With estimated Sunday figures added, the collections reportedly further increase with the total approximately rounding off to Rs 37.36 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.