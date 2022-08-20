Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 2: Dhanush starrer mints Rs 8. 76 crore in Tamil Nadu

File Photo

The amazing performances of Dhanush and Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam have received overwhelmingly great reviews. The movie gets off to an amazing start at the box office, and it is anticipated that the weekend's take will grow significantly. According to trade figures, Thiruchitrambalam grossed Rs 9.52 crore in Tamil Nadu on day 1 and Rs 8.76 crore on day 2.

Manobala Vijayabalan had taken to Twitter and shared the numbers. He wrote, “#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office. STRONG Hold with hardly any drop on the second day. Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr. Total - ₹ 18.31 cr. Today and Tomorrow will fetch even more with positive WoM.”

#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office



STRONG Hold with hardly any drop on the second day.



Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr

Total - ₹ 18.31 cr



Today and Tomorrow will fetch even more with positive WoM.#Dhanush — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan yesterday wrote, “#Thiruchitrambalam is off to a flying start at the BO.The movie has minted ₹9.52 cr in the state. #Dhanush.”

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films for which they worked together namely Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films and this is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo have worked on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.