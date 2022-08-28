Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 10: Dhanush starrer earns Rs 64.72 crore in Tamil Nadu

Dhanush in Thiruchitrambalam/File photo

The family entertainer Thiruchitrambalam has been turning out to be the biggest grossing movie in Dhanush's career as the Tamil romantic comedy continues to succeed at the box office. Nithya Menen has also been receiving huge love and accolades for her charming character in the Anirudh Ravichander musical released on August 18.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 28, and shared the official box office figures for the film in Tamil Nadu and wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office Witnesses GROWTH on 2nd Saturday. Week 1 - ₹ 51.42 cr Week 2 Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr Day 2 - ₹ 4.61 cr Day 3 - ₹ 5.22 cr Total - ₹ 64.72 cr."

#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office



Witnesses GROWTH on 2nd Saturday.



Week 1 - ₹ 51.42 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.47 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.61 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 5.22 cr

Total - ₹ 64.72 cr#Dhanush — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 28, 2022

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush, who impressed the global audience with his deadly character of Avik San in the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man this year, will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.