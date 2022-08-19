Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 1: Dhanush starrer mints Rs 9.52 crore

Thiruchitrambalam

Reviews for Dhanush and Nithya Menen's outstanding performances in Thiruchitrambalam have been overwhelmingly positive. The movie is off to an explosive start at the box office, and the weekend's take is anticipated to see a dramatic increase. Trade statistics indicate that Thiruchitrambalam made Rs 9.52 crore in the state.

Taking to Twitter, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “#Thiruchitrambalam is off to a flying start at the BO.The movie has minted ₹9.52 cr in the state. #Dhanush.”

The movie has minted ₹9.52 cr in the state.#Dhanush — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 19, 2022

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films for which they worked together namely Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films and this is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo have worked on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently impressed the global audience with his amazing action sequences in the Hollywood spy thriller The Gray Man which was released on Netflix on July 22. Directed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, the film starred Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles.