A Crowd of thousands of Music Lovers, the fatigue of continuous standing for four hours, water and cold drinks being priced 5 times more than the MRP... but all this seem jjustified when Diljit Dosanjh Enters the stage and says - Gabru tu vaari nu vi meetha bolda, ni tu ta pher jatt da pyar goraye. A wonderful evening, as they say- once in a lifetime experience.

A Crowd of thousands of Music Lovers, the fatigue of continuous standing for four hours, water and cold drinks being priced 5 times more than the MRP... but all this seem jjustified when Diljit Dosanjh Enters the stage and says - Gabru tu vaari nu vi meetha bolda, ni tu ta pher jatt da pyar goraye. A wonderful evening, as they say- once in a lifetime experience.

You may not be a big fan of Punjabi songs and Diljit Dosanjh, but trust me this is definitely an amazing experience to see this most popular artist of Punjabi music singing, dancing and making crowd of thousands to groove to his popular songs. It's like a melancholy effect. Well, you must have heard all of Diljit's songs from time to time. But on the evening of 27 October at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when Diljit says with pride - Main hoon Panjab... your body and your soul will force you to cheer him.

Although this song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan in the film 'Chamkila', but the roar of Diljit, who has made Punjab and Punjabi culture proud all over the world, makes this song a cult.

After experiencing to Diljit's roar of pride, my heart feels like screaming 'Main Hoon Panjab...'