'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch

During Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan clarified that he has never built anyone’s career, attributing success to the Almighty, while also addressing accusations of ruining careers.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 10:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch
Image credit: Instagram
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said that he has not built anyone’s career and revealed that he has often been accused of ruining the professional lives of many others.

It was during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday night, when Shehnaaz Gill came for a segment of “Bigg Boss 19” to introduce her brother Shehbaz Badesha as a wild card entrant. While talking to Salman, she said: “I came with a request… you’ve helped build so many people’s careers.”

To which, Salman said: “Mainai kahan banaye hai kisi ke. Career banane wala uparwala hai main thodi hun. Laachan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. I haven’t built anyone’s career. It’s the Almighty who makes careers, not me. In fact, people even accuse me of having ruined many.)

“Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal yeh sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. (Especially the ones who claim I’ve deliberately destroyed them—that’s not even in my hands. But these days, that’s how it goes, right? Everyone says, ‘He’ll eat up your career.’ Which career have I ever eaten? And if I ever do, it’ll only be my own.”

Shehnaaz, who was one of the contestants in “Bigg Boss 13”, made her debut in Bollywood with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in 2023. The film, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, stars an ensemble cast led by Salman, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh.

Talking about the show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

