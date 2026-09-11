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'They shouldn't barge...': Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh make big statements on Paparazzi culture

Paparazzi culture in Mumbai spotlight after two contrasting cases: one actress defending personal space, another actor getting unexpected help from a photographer.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

'They shouldn't barge...': Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh make big statements on Paparazzi culture
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The debate over paparazzi culture is back after two contrasting incidents involving Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. While one case raised questions about privacy, the other showed a kind gesture from a photographer.

Tara Sutaria pushes paparazzi camera after it comes too close

In Mumbai, actor Tara Sutaria recently had an awkward run-in with paparazzi. A number of photographers encircled the star as she entered a store and repeatedly asked her to pose. Her staff is seen shielding her from the cameras with umbrellas in on-site videos. Photographers nevertheless kept a close eye on her. When one photographer brought his camera too close to her face, Tara shoved it away forcefully and walked inside the business.

The video went viral and sparked an online discussion about celebrities' personal space. Reacting to the clip, one user on X wrote, "Tara Sutaria shoves a pap back after he gets way too close. Well done, it's high time the paparazzi understood the basic concept of personal space." Another user wrote, "Paparazzi should understand that celebrities have a private life too. They shouldn't barge into every place with cameras." Numerous social media users backed Tara and advised photographers to respect limits and keep a safe distance.

Also read: Akanksha Chamola to seek alimony from Gaurav Khanna amid divorce? Orry drops major hint

Riteish Deshmukh shares positive experience with paparazzi

On the other hand, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a positive story about his interaction with a paparazzo. In an interview with Screen, he recalled an incident where he wanted to buy something from a child who was selling an item for Rs 100. Riteish said he did not have cash at that time. He said, "You have become so cashless today; I wasn't carrying money. Now, I don't carry money because everything is digital."

Riteish recounted an instance where a paparazzo offered him Rs 100, highlighting a supportive side of paparazzi. This situation, alongside another, illustrates the complex dynamics in celebrity-paparazzi relationships, emphasising the balance between difficulty and support.

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