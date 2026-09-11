'They shouldn't barge...': Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh make big statements on Paparazzi culture

ENTERTAINMENT
Paparazzi culture in Mumbai spotlight after two contrasting cases: one actress defending personal space, another actor getting unexpected help from a photographer.
The debate over paparazzi culture is back after two contrasting incidents involving Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. While one case raised questions about privacy, the other showed a kind gesture from a photographer.
In Mumbai, actor Tara Sutaria recently had an awkward run-in with paparazzi. A number of photographers encircled the star as she entered a store and repeatedly asked her to pose. Her staff is seen shielding her from the cameras with umbrellas in on-site videos. Photographers nevertheless kept a close eye on her. When one photographer brought his camera too close to her face, Tara shoved it away forcefully and walked inside the business.
The video went viral and sparked an online discussion about celebrities' personal space. Reacting to the clip, one user on X wrote, "Tara Sutaria shoves a pap back after he gets way too close. Well done, it's high time the paparazzi understood the basic concept of personal space." Another user wrote, "Paparazzi should understand that celebrities have a private life too. They shouldn't barge into every place with cameras." Numerous social media users backed Tara and advised photographers to respect limits and keep a safe distance.
Also read: Akanksha Chamola to seek alimony from Gaurav Khanna amid divorce? Orry drops major hint
Riteish recounted an instance where a paparazzo offered him Rs 100, highlighting a supportive side of paparazzi. This situation, alongside another, illustrates the complex dynamics in celebrity-paparazzi relationships, emphasising the balance between difficulty and support.