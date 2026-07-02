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'They hate on women...': Chinmayi Sripaada hits back after being called 'misandrist', says spoke up for male abuse survivors

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed a social media user for calling her a 'misandrist', saying she has consistently raised awareness about sexual abuse faced by both women and men.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'They hate on women...': Chinmayi Sripaada hits back after being called 'misandrist', says spoke up for male abuse survivors
Image credit: Instagram
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Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has hit back at a social media user who called her "Misandrist Chinmayi", saying that she has often spoken about sexual abuse faced by boys and the lack of legal protection available to male survivors in India.

Chinmayi Responds To Troll

The controversy began after an X user shared a post that read, "misandrist chinmayi hating on men: don’t marry these men. live your own lives. avg mature male giving relationship advice: take away basic human rights from women when you marry them. indhulo edi actual hate o artham cheskodaniki antha brain kuda avsaram ledhu."

Reposting the message, Chinmayi responded, "'Misandrist Chinmayi' As far as I know - I am one of the VERY few speaking about Sexual Abuse on BOYS and the lack of Laws in India for men the moment they hit 18 to safely report sexual assault. This is why they say - Men will create rumours about any woman they hate and other men will keep parroting it with their single dysfunctional brain cell."

She further added, "Lanja to Misandrist, the titles that X Yuvatha have given me remains a classic example for me, of how people here function; While they hate on women with a vengeance, they also hate on other men with standard responses being cuck, simp, kojja and nee pillalu chachipovaali. Bhale undhi mee samajam."

Singer Earlier Shared Post On Misandry

Before responding to the troll, Chinmayi had also shared a post discussing the term 'misandry' and how accusations of misandry are sometimes used to silence women who speak out against sexism and oppression.

The post argued that comparing a woman's distrust of men with misogyny overlooks the historical and systemic nature of discrimination faced by women.

Chinmayi's #MeToo Journey

Chinmayi became one of the prominent voices during India's #MeToo movement in 2018 when she accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert trip to Switzerland in 2005. She also amplified allegations made by other women in the entertainment industry and has continued to speak about sexual abuse and gender-related issues on social media.

Following her support for women who accused industry figures of misconduct, Chinmayi was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union.

Personal Life

Chinmayi married actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014. The couple welcomed twins, a daughter named Driptah and a son named Sharvas, in June 2022.

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