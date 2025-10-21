FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
They Call Him OG OTT release date: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action blockbuster

Written and directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG grossed Rs 155 crore worldwide on its first day of release, setting the biggest opening day record in India in 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 04:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Pawan Kalyan as the dreaded gangster Ojas Gambheera aka Master Orochi Genshin OG, the action crime drama They Call Him OG or simply OG was released in the cinemas on September 25 worldwide. The Telugu film also featured Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG grossed Rs 155 crore worldwide on its first day of release, setting the biggest opening day record in India in 2025. In its entire theatrical run, the Pawan Kalyan film earned Rs 190 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and the eighth-highest grossing Indian film of 2025.

Within a month after its release, They Call Him OG is set for its OTT premiere on Netflix on October 23. The streaming giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. Watch They call him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam." 

The film was initially set to release on September 27, 2024, but it was postponed indefinitely due to production delays and Kalyan's political campaign after he became the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024. OG was bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainment.

