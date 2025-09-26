They Call Him OG box office collection: Pawan Kalyan SMASHES records, beats Coolie, Saiyaara, Chhaava, earns Rs 150 crore on first day

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer They Call Him OG has taken a thunderous start at the box office, becoming the biggest opener of 2025, beating all-time blockbusters Saiyaara and Chhaava.

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG, also known as OG, has taken a record-breaking start at the box office. Released in cinemas on September 25, the gangster drama has become the biggest opener of an Indian film in 2025, surpassing the openings of the biggest hits, Chhaava and Saiyaara, as well as Rajinikanth's flop Coolie. With a thunderous advance booking and housefull paid previews on Wednesday, September 24, the film has grossed Rs 90 crore in India, and Rs 150 crore worldwide.

As Sacnilk reported, OG's advance bookings were extraordinary, with nearly Rs 98 crore grossed through pre-sales alone. In North America, OG set new benchmarks by becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 from its premiere shows alone, securing the 4th biggest Telugu premiere day ever in the US, ahead of recent films like Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1.

The entertainment portal reported that from the paid previews, OG earned Rs 20.25 crore on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the film earned Rs 70.75 crores from all the languages, including Rs 70 crore from Telugu, Rs 20 lakh from Tamil, Rs 5 lakh from Hindi, and Rs 5 lakh from Kannada. The first day domestic total with paid previews is Rs 90.25 crores.

As far as the occupancy is concerned, the Telugu version had an average occupancy of 69.35%. The Tamil version had 18.36% average occupancy, the Hindi version had 10.37% average occupancy, and the Kannada dub had 9.19% average occupancy. Going with the trend of the positive reviews and favourable word of mouth, OG is expected to perform well over the weekend, becoming the biggest weekend for an Indian film in 2025.

They Call Him OG plot

OG stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role of Ojas Gambheera, aka OG, a fearsome gangster who resurfaces in 1993 Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to settle old scores. The movie also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut. In the film, he plays the main antogonist, Omi Bhau.

