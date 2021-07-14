These sultry looks of actress Zaara Yesmin from ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’ leave fans stunned; checkout!

It is not a hidden fact that Actress Zaara Yesmin and hotness go hand in hand. Her latest song Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka by Tips is currently ruling the internet for all right reasons. The yesteryear song features Zaara Yesmin in a sizzling avatar and we cannot stop drooling over sultry looks.



The actress is seen in multiple avatars with every look raising the oomph factor. Zaara has donned glamorous looks right from wearing a velvet thigh-high slit gown to a mini red hot dress with danglers to sensational swimwear. Netizens have gone ahead to give a thumbs up to the actress and her new song. Her humongous and growing fanbase are hooting for the diva and how. Some are seen comparing the Zaara to Raveena Tondon who was featured in the original version alongside Saif in the 90s.



After creating havoc with her last release Kande Ka Woh Til, Zaara is back yet again with another hit song. She has been featured in more than 25 songs in Bollywood & Punjab music industries. The diva has worked with renowned singers like Guru Randhawa, Darshan Raval, Wadali Brothers, Preet Harpal, Master Saleem, Falak Shabir, Shaan, Amit Mishra, Palak mucchal, Payal Dev, ikka, Jyotica Tangri, Sachet Tandon, Dev Negi & amongst many others.

