Entertainment

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

Nagarjuna's old video calling daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot' goes viral on social media.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 01:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit
Nagarjuna with Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally got engaged today and Nagarjuna has shared the photos of the couple on social media. However, now Nagarjuna's old video making surprising comments about Sobhita at Adivi Sesh's Goodachari success meet in 2018 is going viral. 

In the video shared on Reddit, Nagarjuna can be seen saying, “Ok Sobhita Dhulipala…she was so good. I mean I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. I mean there is something that is just so attractive about her.” Adivi and other artists smiled and clapped after Nagarjuna's comments.

Nagarjuna once said this about his future Daughter in Law, Sobhita
byu/Significant-Neat-142 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens slammed the actor for 'gross' comment. One of the users wrote, "Gross. These men give themselves away all the time." Another user wrote, "Eww...yuck!! She was her daughter's age even at that time whether she was dating Chaitanya or not..  But yeah never mind rabid fans will defend even creeps like him." Another comment read, "The family dynamics after getting married would be weird as hell, knowing your fil finds you hot and attractive." Another comment read, "Oh my, that’s embarrassing." 

On Thursday, Nagarjuna took to his Twitter and share the pics of the newly engaged couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala and wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 . A beginning of infinite love." 

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they got divorced after four years of marriage in 2021. Now, after reportedly dating for almost 2 years, Sobhita Dhulipala and Chaitanya have confirmed their relationship with engagement pics. While Chaitanya opted for a white kurta payjama, Sobhita stunned in a baby pink saree. 

