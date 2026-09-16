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The Vvaan Trailer X Reaction: Fans hail Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film's folklore twist; 'Pure goosebumps'

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan, based on Bihar's Van Devi folklore, releases Sept 25, 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

The Vvaan Trailer X Reaction: Fans hail Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film's folklore twist; 'Pure goosebumps'
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The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is finally out and it promises a gripping mix of folklore, faith, mystery and action. The nearly two-minute trailer sets up a world where modern logic clashes with ancient beliefs, as a sceptic returns to his roots only to awaken a divine force hidden inside a forbidden forest.

The Vvaan trailer

The trailer features Sidharth Malhotra as a modern man returning to his village for land issues, where he clashes with local superstitions regarding a forbidden forest. Tension arises between modernisation and tradition as villagers express concerns over amenities and tree-cutting near a sacred temple. Following an injury in the forest, Sidharth experiences visions interpreted by a priest as divine signs. The trailer intensifies into action, indicating his transformation into a protector of the village. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "When Faith Meets Folklore, a story like no other comes alive."

Netizens reaction

Soon after the trailer dropped, netizens flooded social media with excitement, with one user writing, "BGM kafi acha tha, literally goosebumps aa gye" while another said, "Brain: aur kitni baar?, Heart: bas ek aur baar". A fan commented, "Waiting for this movie for the plot and for the Tammu song", and another wrote, "iconic Pura hall darne wala hai Maa bhagwati aa rahi hai". Many showed their eagerness to watch it on the big screen, saying "Definitely I'll go for first day first show" and "Can already smell a massive blockbuster loading!", while one called it "The Vvaan All Time Blockbuster". Devotional reactions also poured in, like "Jay shree chhati maiya" and "Is film ko chhath mahaparva pe release karna chahiye" and a user added, "Vote for Pawan Singh song of chat in this movie", with another saying, "I am waiting two, three days finally, today out now".

Also read: Qazi Touqeer becomes matchmaker between Arishfa Khan and BTS' V | ARMY reacts

About The Vvaan

Inspired by 16th-century folklore of Van Devi Temple in Bihta, Bihar, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, it blends folklore, adventure, mystery and humour. Its universe is expanded with the comic book The Legend of Vvaan. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF and 11.11 Production, the film releases on September 25, 2026.

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