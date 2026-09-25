The Vvaan Review: A gripping blend of mythology, supernatural mystery and family drama

Movie: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari & Suniel Grover Writers: Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Arunabh Kumar Release Date: 25 Sep 2026 Where to watch: Movie Theaters Run Time: 2h 45m Ratings: 4 St

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest brings together folklore, faith, supernatural mystery, and family drama in a story that gradually opens up its mysterious world. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a Mumbai-based urban man who travels to his ancestral village Devanchal with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) over a land-related issue. What initially appears to be a straightforward family matter soon leads him towards a much darker secret hidden inside the forest.

At the heart of Devanchal is the legend of the Van Devi, surrounded by several beliefs and stories that have been passed down through generations. The forest comes with one strict rule — no one is allowed to enter after dark. As Rishi eventually finds himself breaking that rule, the film moves into supernatural territory, revealing that alongside the divine presence lies a dark and powerful force. The mystery surrounding the goddess, the origin of the evil force, and its connection with the village forms the core of the narrative.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its writing. The characters are well-defined, and the dialogue adds personality to the proceedings without making the film feel overly heavy. The screenplay takes its time to establish the world and gradually brings its different characters into the larger conflict. The folklore elements are also integrated naturally into the story rather than being used merely as decorative elements.

Sidharth Malhotra fits comfortably into the role of an urban man who finds himself caught in an unfamiliar rural environment and an increasingly bizarre situation. Tamannaah Bhatia not only looks striking but also brings strength and emotional depth to Mamta. Their chemistry works well within the film’s larger narrative.

The supporting cast adds considerable value. Maniesh Paul brings humour and keeps the lighter portions entertaining, while Sulabha Arya deserves special mention for taking a character that is already written with comic elements and making it even more amusing through her performance. Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari bring a strong family angle to the story, with Tiwari adding a distinct energy and attitude to her role. Suniel Grover, meanwhile, gets a layered character with more than one shade, and he handles both sides effectively.

Technically, The Vvaan is on solid ground. The cinematography creates an eerie atmosphere around the forest, while the background score complements the mystery and supernatural portions. The screenplay keeps the narrative moving. The music is also good & already getting lots of love. The editing could have been a little better in some places; that would have made the movie crisper.

The climax delivers the expected confrontation between good and evil and provides the film with its biggest spectacle. At the same time, the ending leaves enough room for a possible second chapter. Overall, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a gripping mix of action, emotion, mythology and supernatural mystery. Its balanced approach to faith, folklore and modern perspectives, along with strong performances and engaging writing, makes it an enjoyable watch for both families and friends.