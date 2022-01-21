The virus caught us: Actress Geeta Basra, husband Harbhajan Singh test Covid positive

Actress Geeta Basra and her husband, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh have also tested Covid positive, and this news has surprised them, and their well-wishers. First Geeta updated about her health on her Instagram with a picture of her, quarantined at home and she captioned it saying, "After being so careful and trying to dodge this damm thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us!

Here's Geeta updating about her health

The 'us' in her photo, hinted that her husband Harbhajan Singh has also got affected by the virus, and after some time, Singh confirmed his health status on Twitter that says, "I've tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest, please be safe and take care."

I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra stepped away from Bollywood after her marriage to the cricketer and starting a family with him. Geeta and Harbhajan have one daughter named Hinaya, born in 2016. Then the couple also announced that they are expecting their second child.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Geeta said that she would consider returning to work when she is ready and that women should pursue their passions and not be defined by 'motherhood' alone.

Geeta said, "I have grown up with a working mum, who has raised her family so well... Whatever we have today is because of her. I take that as my inspiration. I don't women should give up on any of their passions." She continued, "Being a mother is the most rewarding and fulfilling role I've ever had in my life. I've loved every moment of being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn't want to work... I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I'm there for every single moment of hers -- her first walk, her first laugh, her first word."