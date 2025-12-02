'The villain plays...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh's cryptic note after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru

Celebrity makeup artist Sadhna Singh, whom Samantha Ruth Prabhu once called her "partner in crime", has taken an indirect dig at the actress after her second wedding with Raj Nidimou. Sadhna has unfollowed Samantha, but is still following Naga Chaitanya on Instagram.

Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru, one half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1. Their marriage has become a centre of attention as it's a second marriage for both of them. While Samantha was previousy married to the Telugu star kid Naga Chaitanya, Raj's first wife was Shhyamali De, who worked as an assistant director on a few Bollywood films.

On the day of Raj and Samantha's wedding on Monday, celebrity make-up artist Sadhna Singh, who was once Samantha's best friend, shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. Her note read, "The villain plays the victim so well", which seems to be an indirect dig at the Super Deluxe actress. Samantha once called Sadhna her "partner in crime", but they are not following each other on Instagram now. What's interesting is that fact that Sadhna and Naga Chaitanya are still following each other on Instagram.

For the unversed, when Samantha divorced Chaitanya in 2021 and when he tied the knot with Made In Heaven-fame Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, netizens constantly supported Samantha and labelled Sobhita as a 'homewrecker.' However, recent reports have suggested that Raj is not yet officially divorced with Shhyamali, and Samantha is now being called a 'homewrecker'.

Some netizens have even claimed that Chaitanya didn't cheat on Samantha with Sobhita, but it was Samantha who cheated on Chaitanya with Raj. There have been no official data to support such arguments. And hence, Sadhna's note is being interpreted that 'villain' Samantha played the 'victim card' for the last four years.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have worked together in the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee-led series The Family Man, in which she played the grey-shaded role of the antagonist Raji. In 2024, the actress and the filmmaker reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny, which had Samantha and Varun Dhawan playing the titular characters of Hanimandakini 'Honey' Raj and Rahi 'Bunny' Gambhir. It was the Indian spin-off of the American spy thriller series Citadel that had Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

