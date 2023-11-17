The Village trailer: Arya fights deadly monsters to save his missing family, netizens call it ‘Indian Wrong Turn’

The spine-chilling trailer of Arya's upcoming series The Village is out. Netizens call it "Indian Wrong Turn."

South star Arya is back to entertain the audience with a spine-chilling thriller series titled The Village. Recently, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of the series which gave a glimpse of horrifying monsters. Netizens, however, think it’s the Indian version of Wrong Turn.

On Friday, Amazon Prime released the much-awaited trailer of Arya’s upcoming series The Village. The trailer showed him going for a road trip in a mysterious village where his car breaks down and when he reaches out for help from the locals, his family goes missing. He is then told that no one ever goes back alive from the village. The trailer also shows spine-chilling monsters and Arya fighting them to save his daughter and wife.

Netizens reacted to the trailer and while some found it quite interesting, others compared it with Hollywood films like Wrong Turn and Resident Evil. One of the comments read, “Wrong Turn vibe.” Another wrote, “When you try to make Resident Evil, but you got the script of Wrong Turn and Conjuring.” Another wrote, “super.” Another comment read, “Indian Wrong Turn.” Another wrote, “Trailer looks thrilling. Excited for it.”

The series features Arya, along with a highly versatile ensemble cast, which includes Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Maryan, Pooja Ramachandran, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

The synopsis of the film reads, “In the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu, a stranded urbanite enlists the help of three locals to find his missing family believed to have been abducted by nefarious beings of a cursed village. Meanwhile, a maniacal heir to a pharma empire sends a group of mercenaries to the same village to retrieve something long forgotten. Will they come out of this terror-stricken night alive?”

Helmed by Milind Rau, the horror thriller series, The Village has been produced by B.S.Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions and is inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works. scheduled to premiere on November 24 on Prime Video.