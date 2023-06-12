The Trial trailer: Kajol gets cheated on by her husband but still chooses to defend him in The Good Wife remake

Kajol in The Trial/Disney+ Hotstar YouTube screengrab

The trailer for Kajol's debut web series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha was released by the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, June 12. The courtroom drama, directed by Suparn S Varma, stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chadha, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles.

The trailer shows how Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol) gets back to practicing law after thirteen years after she gets cheated on by her husband Rajeev Sengupta (Jisshu Sengupta), who is put behind bars for allegedly accepting sexual favours as bribes. In the latter half, Rajeev himself asks Noyonika to defend him in court. The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha will start streaming on July 14.

Speaking about why she chose The Trial as her debut web series, Kajol told Variety, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format."

The Disney+ Hotstar show is the official Hindi adaptation of the American legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran on CBS for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. Julianna Margulies played the leading role of Alicia Florrick in the show created by the couple Robert King and Michelle King.

The Trial is not the OTT debut for Kajol as she was previously seen in Renuka Shahane's first Hindi directorial Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy on Netflix in 2021. Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi were also seen as the supporting cast in the dysfunctional family drama.



READ | 'Cheap and disgusting': Kajol trolled as her 'social media break' turns out to be publicity stunt for new show The Trial