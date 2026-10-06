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The Traitors Telugu trailer: From Chinmayi Sripada to Harsha Vardhan, meet the 20 contestants of Teja Sajja show

The Traitors Telugu trailer introduces Teja Sajja as host and 20 contestants, including Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 07:24 PM IST

The Traitors Telugu trailer: From Chinmayi Sripada to Harsha Vardhan, meet the 20 contestants of Teja Sajja show
The Traitors Telugu contestants
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The trailer of The Traitors Telugu is here, giving viewers a first look at the Telugu adaptation of the popular reality format centred on trust, deception and betrayal. Hosted by Teja Sajja in his reality show debut, the 10-episode series brings together 20 contestants from different walks of life, all competing in a game where identifying friends from foes could make or break their chances of winning.

The Traitors Telugu contestants list

The contestants include Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya and Phalguni Bangera.

The Traitors Telugu trailer

The trailer introduces viewers to a game of hidden identities, secret alliances and calculated deception. The contestants are divided into the Innocents and the secretive Traitors, with the former tasked with identifying the latter before they are eliminated from the game. As alliances take shape and suspicions grow, every conversation could have a hidden motive. Teja Sajja takes charge as the host, guiding the contestants through a game where trust can be a liability. The trailer also showcases the uncertainty at the heart of the format, with friendships being tested, accusations flying and contestants constantly questioning whom they can actually trust.

Teja Sajja on hosting The Traitors Telugu

Talking about his reality hosting debut, Teja Sajja said, "Hosting The Traitors Telugu has been a completely new experience for me, and I was genuinely excited to take on something so different from anything I've done before. What makes it even more special is that I get to be part of the first Telugu edition of a format that has become a global sensation. For Telugu entertainment, I think this is a big moment because we are not just bringing a popular international format to our audience, but also giving it a personality and flavor of our own."

The Hanu-Man actor further added, "And honestly, as a host, this game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants. You can walk into a room thinking you know exactly who you can trust and, a few minutes later, everything flips. That is what makes The Traitors Telugu so much fun - the lies, the mind games, the unexpected alliances, and those moments of constant second-guessing. I’ve had a great time with the show, and I’m really looking forward to seeing audiences get invested in the contestants and play along as the game unfolds."

The Traitors Telugu premiere date

The Traitors Telugu follows the success of The Traitors Hindi Season 2, which emerged as the #1 non-English title worldwide on Prime Video in its launch week. Produced by SOL Production, The Traitors Telugu will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu with English subtitles. The series will premiere on October 15 with new episodes every Thursday at 12 noon.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film zooms past Rs 300 crore worldwide

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