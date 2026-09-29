The Traitors Telugu OTT release date: Teja Sajja makes reality show hosting debut with 'ultimate game of betrayal'

The Traitors Telugu will start streaming on Prime Video from October 15. The 10-episode series will bring together 20 contestants from different walks of life, all competing in a game where trust could be their biggest strength or their biggest weakness.

Teja Sajja is stepping into the world of deception and betrayal as the host of The Traitors Telugu, the upcoming reality show based on the globally popular format. The series will premiere worldwide on October 15, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. Produced by SOL Productions, The Traitors Telugu marks the format's first Telugu adaptation after the success of its Hindi version hosted by Karan Johar. The 10-episode series will bring together 20 contestants from different walks of life, all competing in a game where trust could be their biggest strength or their biggest weakness.

The contestants will be divided into Innocents and Traitors, with the latter tasked with secretly eliminating their fellow players while keeping their identities hidden. The Innocents, meanwhile, must figure out who the Traitors are before they are eliminated from the game. From secret alliances and calculated moves to unexpected betrayals, the contestants will have to constantly read each other and decide whom they can trust.

"The Traitors Telugu is a truly exciting and disruptive show in the unscripted space with its focus on mind games and strategy that creates deep engagement", said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India. "Following two highly successful seasons in Hindi, we are delighted to expand this franchise into Telugu. Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity, and natural connection with audiences brings a distinct flavor to the show. We look forward to The Traitors Telugu further expanding the franchise's reach, and resonating with audiences in India and globally."

Fazila Allana, Partner and Co-Founder, SOL Productions said, "Bringing The Traitors to Telugu is a particularly exciting opportunity for us, because the format gives us the canvas to tell a universal story of trust, ambition, relationships, and betrayal, while allowing us to bring in the unique personality and cultural flavor of Telugu entertainment. We wanted to create a world that feels both grand and immersive, but at its heart, remains deeply rooted in the people and personalities playing the game. We’re incredibly proud of what we have created with Prime Video and look forward to audiences debating, guessing, and choosing their favorites as the game unfolds."

The Traitors Telugu will stream in Telugu with English subtitles. New episodes will drop every Thursday at 12 noon IST, with the series unfolding over four weeks. The format has become a global reality television franchise, with adaptations in more than 30 countries. While the core rules remain the same in the Telugu version, the contestants and their strategies will determine how the game unfolds.

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