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The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar's show to premiere on this date; Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui confirmed as first two contestants

Karan Johar’s 'The Traitors' Season 2 promo is out. The show premieres August 13 on Prime Video with Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui as the first confirmed contestants.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 05:39 PM IST

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar's show to premiere on this date; Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui confirmed as first two contestants
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The wait is over. Karan Johar’s hit reality show is returning with a new season, and the promo has finally dropped. The makers have confirmed that the game of trust and betrayal is coming back with bigger twists.

Release date and what’s new

The second season of 'The Traitors' will debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 13. Every Thursday, new episodes will be released. Karan discusses 'iconic betrayals' in the trailer, saying they should be included in the 'museum of Traitors.' He makes a joke about the Season 1 competitors having 'PTSD Post Traitors Stress Disorder.'

This time, a new round of mind games will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with 21 new players. Karan suggests that the stakes are bigger. In addition to doing tasks, contestants will 'play with emotions.' The commercial also includes scenes from Season 1 with Purav Jha, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Vidyarthi, Uorfi Javed and Elnaaz Norouzi.

First contestants revealed

The first two celebrities to join the show have now been disclosed by the creators. The first is a Bollywood actor with a reputation for taking on daring parts. 'Murder karna to inki fitrat mein hai,' declares Karan. Will she also kill in this game, though? The second comes 'all the way from Nagpada' and is referred to as the 'king of reality TV.'

Also read: ‘It hurts when you can’t’: Abhishek Sharma on his poor form vs Zimbabwe

It's Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat. Both have extensive experience on reality TV, and their debut has already generated excitement. Dalip Tahil, Shweta Tiwari, Elvish Yadav, Shalini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Malhan and Rhea Chakraborty are among the other names under discussion. The complete list has not yet been made public.'The Traitors Season 2 is scheduled to return on August 13, featuring larger dhokas and new players.

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