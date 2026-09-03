The Traitors Season 2 finale: When and where to watch last episode of Karan Johar show, finalists, and what to expect

After weeks of betrayal, strategy, deception, and evictions, six contestants have secured their spots in The Traitors 2 finale - Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia. Krystle and Rida are the Traitors, while the rest four are Innocents.

Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 is all set to reach its dramatic conclusion. The reality show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, bringing together 21 contestants for a high-stakes game of strategy, deception, alliances and betrayal. As the Innocents battled to figure out who they could trust, a few among them secretly played the role of Traitors. This season featured several popular names, including Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Ranveer Brar and Parul Gulati. After nine episodes packed with eliminations, unexpected twists and shifting loyalties, the competition has now narrowed down to six contestants. With the grand finale set to air tonight, here's everything you need to know about The Traitors 2 finale, including its streaming date, timing, finalists and what viewers can expect.

When and where to watch The Traitors 2 finale?

The grand finale of The Traitors Season 2 will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, September 3, 2026. The 10th and final episode will premiere at 8 pm, bringing the second season of the reality show to its much-awaited conclusion.

Who are the finalists of The Traitors 2?

After weeks of intense competition and eliminations, six contestants have secured their spots in the finale. The finalists are Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia. Interestingly, two Traitors have survived all the way to the final six - Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana. Krystle has been a Traitor since the beginning of the season, while Rida was recruited by her after Shahneel Gill and Kullu were identified as Traitors in the Circle of Shaq.

What to expect from The Traitors 2 finale?

With just six contestants left, the final episode is expected to deliver some of the season's most intense confrontations and crucial decisions. The remaining players will have to put their instincts and knowledge of their fellow contestants to the ultimate test as they try to identify the Traitors and make it to the end. After weeks of deception, alliances, betrayals and unexpected twists, one question now looms large: Who will emerge as the winner of The Traitors Season 2 and take home the coveted prize? The answer will finally be revealed in tonight's grand finale.

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