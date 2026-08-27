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The Traitors 2: Rida Tharana joins Krystle D'Souza as new Traitor, Shahneel Gill exposed, Rhea Chakraborty eliminated

The Traitors Season 2 delivered major twists in its third week as Shahneel Gill was exposed as a Traitor; Rhea Chakraborty, Tanya Puri, Shweta Tiwari, Prish, Ikka and Ansh Chopra were eliminated, and Krystle D'Souza recruited Rida Tharana to the dark side.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

The Traitors 2: Rida Tharana joins Krystle D'Souza as new Traitor, Shahneel Gill exposed, Rhea Chakraborty eliminated
Shahneel Gill, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana in The Traitors 2
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Week 3 of The Traitors Season 2 delivered another string of shocking twists, with the Innocents scoring a major victory before facing an even bigger threat. Shahneel Gill became the third Traitor to be exposed, but Krystle D'Souza struck back by recruiting one of the palace's most determined Traitor hunters - Rida Tharana. 

The week began on a sombre note after Shweta Tiwari was murdered, leaving Shalini and Mallika devastated by the loss of their Trimurti member. Recalling how strongly the palace had defended her innocence a day earlier, Shweta said she had already sensed that she could become the next target.

Meanwhile, Tanya's questioning put Shahneel under mounting pressure. Her struggle to convincingly explain the mysterious letter delivered to the Innocents every morning raised further suspicions. Even Shalini's Destiny Card failed to save her, and Shahneel was ultimately exposed as a Traitor. Her exit marked the third consecutive week in which the Innocents successfully eliminated a Traitor, following Harman Singha and Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu.

However, their winning streak came with a major twist. With Krystle now the only remaining Traitor, she was forced to recruit a new ally and she chose Rida, one of the palace's most vocal Traitor hunters. Rida accepted the offer and quickly embraced her new role, joining Krystle in murdering Tanya. The contestants then faced a secret task involving curses, coffins and fire, while the Innocents were forced into another dangerous challenge. Their decisions ultimately proved costly, with Ikka becoming the latest casualty.

The Circle of Shaq brought another dramatic exit as Rhea Chakraborty found herself in the firing line. Calling the experience "déjà vu", Rhea bid an emotional farewell to the contestants while insisting that she had always been innocent. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I am in my Chapter Two. How dare you? I am an innocent. Always have been, always will be," she said before leaving the game.

Prish, meanwhile, remained convinced that Rida was innocent, believing the shield she had possessed made her "100% innocent." His suspicions instead fell on almost everyone else in the palace, making Rida's secret allegiance all the more dangerous. Prish then became the next target of the Traitors.

The final task tested the contestants with blindfolds, moving boxes and the power to eliminate another player. Ansh chose not to participate after being shaken by the previous mission and eventually found himself eliminated at the Circle of Shaq. With Krystle now promising to make the final murder "iconic", the palace faces one burning question: Who will the Traitors choose as their final victim?

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The Grand Finale episode will premiere on September 3.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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