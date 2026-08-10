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The Traitors 2: Munawar, Shweta, Rhea are accused as traitors in new sneak peek, who are the real masterminds?

The Traitors Season 2 sneak peek promises explosive drama as Paul Gulati calls Krystle D'Souza a traitor, while Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, and Rhea Chakraboty face suspicion. Shalini Passi, Abhishek Malhan & others add emotional and savage moments ahead of the August 13 premiere on Prime Video.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 10:06 PM IST

The Traitors 2: Munawar, Shweta, Rhea are accused as traitors in new sneak peek, who are the real masterminds?
Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty
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The dhokha hasn’t even fully unfolded, and the knives are already out! Prime Video’s latest sneak peek at The Traitors Season 2 offers a glimpse of a palace quickly descending into chaos, with accusations, savage digs, emotional breakdowns and demands for contestants’ exits taking centre stage. The camaraderie appears to be fading fast as players begin questioning who they can actually trust.

Parul Gulati calls out Krystle D’Souza

One of the biggest moments in the sneak peek comes when Parul Gulati points a finger directly at Krystle D'Souza and declares, "You are a Traitor." Krystle, however, responds with an equally chilling warning, "If I was a traitor, I would kill you before only." With such explosive accusations surfacing this early, the Circle of Shaq looks anything but peaceful.

Shalini Passi spooked by the Palace

Shalini Passi, meanwhile, seems to have found an unexpected source of fear inside the palace. Referring to the masked figures who escort contestants during the game, she admits, "Mereko raat ko neend nahi aayi. Mereko raat ko woh log ki shaklein dikh rahi hai." Her confession offers a glimpse into just how intense the psychological pressure of the game can get.

Parul's savage take on TV stars

But emotional moments are clearly not safe from the contestants' humour. As a fellow player breaks down in tears, Parul quips to Kullu, "She's crying and she's a TV actress. Oh my god, they can cry without glycerine." The remark adds another dose of drama to an already volatile atmosphere.

Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari and Rhea Chakraborty under suspicion

The suspicion is also spreading across the palace, with several contestants openly naming their potential Traitors. Mallika Sherawat confidently declares, "Munawar traitor hai," while Sahil Salathia has two names on his radar, saying, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai Shweta aur Rhea Traitors hai." Meanwhile, Harman Singha demands clarity in the Circle of Shaq, asking, "How do you know 100% that he’s not a traitor?"

'Bahot Tough Game Hai'

With every theory seemingly giving birth to another suspicion, even defending oneself could become a dangerous move. Perhaps the most telling admission comes from Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, who sums up the challenge bluntly, "Bhai, kasam khuda ki yaar, bahot tough game hai." If one of the season's most experienced reality show contestants is already calling it a tough game, The Traitors Season 2 could prove to be far more ruthless than anyone anticipated.

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 premieres on August 13 exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

READ | AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?

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