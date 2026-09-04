The Traitors 2: Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana react after winning Karan Johar show, say 'the hardest part was...'

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2, keeping their identities hidden until the finale. Krystle was the OG Traitor, while Rida switched sides mid-game in the Karan Johar-hosted show. All episodes of The Traitors 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.

Twenty-one contestants entered the palace convinced they could outsmart the game and spot a lie from a mile away. After weeks of murders, betrayals, false theories and brutal 'Circles of Shaq', two Traitors ultimately had the last laugh. In a finale where trust became the biggest gamble, Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2, successfully concealing their identities until the end.

Krystle's journey began with her entering the palace as an original Traitor. Despite fellow Traitors being exposed and suspicion repeatedly circling back to her, she managed to stay under the radar. Her strategy was simple: speak when necessary, reveal little and allow the other contestants to doubt one another. From calling herself the palace's "billi" after Boo to repeatedly escaping suspicion, Krystle turned survival into her biggest strength.

Rida, meanwhile, began the game as an Innocent determined to identify the Traitors. However, her journey took an unexpected turn when Krystle recruited her to the dark side. While becoming a Traitor gave Rida a clear path towards the finale, it also forced her to betray contestants she had genuinely grown close to. The emotional toll became evident when she broke down and admitted, "I want to go home, I don't want the money, I don't want to win." Yet, she chose to stay and play the game.

By the finale, Mallika Sherawat, Sahil Salathia, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana were the last contestants standing. With every remaining player trying to determine who they could trust, the final showdown came down to Krystle and Rida. In the season's biggest twist, the two Traitors chose to trust each other, revealed their identities and walked away as winners and Rs 66 lakh cash prize.



Kryste D'Souza on winning The Traitors 2

Reflecting on her victory as the 'OG' Traitor, Krystle said, "Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people you genuinely like. Since I was a Traitor from the very beginning, I knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give me away. So I learnt kab bolna hai, kab chup rehna hai, and when to just smile and sit back. I survived suspicion, accusations, and being thrown under the bus. I even told Karan, ‘Boo ke baad main hi yahaan ki billi hoon,’ and somehow, I kept landing on my feet."



Rida Tharana on winning The Traitors 2

Rida added, "If someone had told me on Day One that I would end this game as a Traitor, I would have laughed. I walked in wanting to be an Innocent because I knew I couldn’t lie, but being blackmailed changed everything. As a Traitor, I had a clear roadmap to the finale, but the hardest part was dealing with the guilt of playing against people I genuinely cared about. I gave my best as an Innocent, gave my best as a Traitor, and left the finale to the universe. I walked into the palace as an Innocent, became a Traitor, and walked out a winner. I couldn’t have imagined a more unexpected ending."

From Harman Singha and Kullu being exposed, Shahneel Gill fumbling her cover and Rida crossing over to the dark side, to Krystle quietly surviving every new threat thrown her way, the Traitors kept changing, but the deception never stopped. And in the end, the palace learnt the season's final lesson the hard way: trust is rare, but dhokha is everywhere. Hosted by Karan Johar, the latest episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

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