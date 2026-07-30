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The Traitors 2 contestants full list: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Abhishek Malhan; meet 21 celebs joining Karan Johar's show

Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Shalini Passi, Kullu, Ikka, and Mallika Sherawat are among the 21 contestants in The Traitors Season 2. The Karan Johar show premieres on Prime Video on August 13.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST

The Traitors 2 contestants full list: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Abhishek Malhan; meet 21 celebs joining Karan Johar's show
The Traitors Season 2 confirmed contestants
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The makers of The Traitors Season 2 have officially unveiled the complete list of contestants, and the star-studded lineup promises a season packed with mind games, shocking betrayals, and unexpected alliances. Host Karan Johar returns to lead the psychological reality show, which is set to raise the stakes with an eclectic mix of celebrities from TV, Bollywood, YouTube, comedy, music, and more.

The Traitors Season 2 confirmed contestants

The 21 contestants competing this season are: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Ikka Singh, Soundous Moufakir, Shalini Passi, Shahneel Gill, Sahil Salathia, Harman Singha, Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Karan Singh, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Tanya Puri, and Prish.

While reality TV veterans such as Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, Rhea Chakraborty, and Abhishek Malhan are no strangers to competitive formats, the new season also features several fresh faces. Mallika Sherawat's participation has emerged as one of the biggest talking points, while celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, veteran actor Dalip Tahil, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill, and rapper Ikka will add a fresh dynamic to the game.

The Traitors Season 2 premiere date and OTT platform

Blending actors, comedians, influencers, and other public figures, The Traitors Season 2 promises a high-voltage mix of strategy, deception, and suspense. With trust constantly being tested and every alliance hanging by a thread, the upcoming season looks set to deliver an entertaining battle of wit and survival. The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

READ | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama confirmed in Nitesh Tiwari's epic

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Ex-French Rafale pilot who claimed IAF jet loss in Operation Sindoor, held for spying for China
Ex-French Rafale pilot held for spying for China; details here
The Traitors 2 contestants full list: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Abhishek Malhan; meet 21 celebs joining Karan Johar's show
The Traitors 2 contestants list: Munawar, Rhea, Shweta; meet all 21 celebs
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Does E20 fuel cause engine failure? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said
16 Indians killed, 75 injured in West Asia conflict since Feb, says govt
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Pakistan reacts to India's comments on PoK: 'Baseless and illegal'
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