'The struggle every day is different': Bhuvan Bam opens up about losing his parents to COVID-19

Famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam carved a name for himself in history recently as he became the first Indian YouTuber to cross 10 million subscribers. Bhuvan also recently made his acting debut with a web series titled 'Dhindora'. In the series, Bhuvan plays nine avatars of himself.

In a recent interview, speaking about his acting debut, Bhuvan revealed that he has received a lot of acting offers over the years. Bhuvan said, "I’ve been conceptualising the web series since 2017. During that period, I got a lot of film and web series offers but I chose not to take them as I wanted to concentrate on my show first."

Bhuvan, earlier in 2020, had also lost both his parents to COVID-19. Speaking further about the loss of his parents, "Getting back to work was probably the only way to keep myself occupied. That’s what I’m still trying to do. The struggle, every day, is different."

When asked if he ever feels pressurised to create content, Bhuvan said, "I used to feel the pressure earlier. But over the years, I’ve realised that there has to be some kind of exclusivity and you need to have your peace of mind. One can’t always deliver. You need to give some time to yourself to rejuvenate to be able to create new content."

Bhuvan Bam - Net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Bhuvan Bam's net worth is around Rs 22 crore and the major source of his income is his YouTube channel named 'BB ki Vines'.