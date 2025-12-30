FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters

SpongeBob and Patrick return in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, venturing into the underworld with pirates. The star-studded voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Regina Hall, Mark Hamill and Ice Spice.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters
SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friend Patrick Star are back for a brand-new adventure in the movie 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants', releasing on the 1st of January 2026 in India. For the first time, the duo is leaving Bikini Bottom and heading to the mysterious underworld while coming face-to-face with pirates. Actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke return as SpongeBob and Patrick, respectively, while Mark Hamill and Regina Hall join the cast. Ahead of the release of the film, here's a quick guide on who voices whom.

SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 30T165854 631

Tom Kenny is the iconic voice behind SpongeBob SquarePants, a role he has played since the show first premiered in 1999. His energetic, high-pitched voice perfectly captures SpongeBob’s endless optimism, innocence, and determination. In this story, SpongeBob feels hurt when others see him as “not brave,” which gives Kenny the chance to show more emotional depth while still keeping SpongeBob funny and lovable. Kenny is especially suited for this role because of his incredible voice range and comedic timing. 

Mr Krabs (Clancy Brown)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 30T170031 681

Clancy Brown voices Mr Krabs, the money-loving owner of the Krusty Krab. In the movie, Mr Krabs’ exaggerated tales of his past as a brave pirate help push SpongeBob to prove himself. Brown’s deep, commanding voice gives Mr Krabs authority, humour, and just the right amount of greed. 

Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 30T170153 668

Bill Fagerbakke plays Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s dim-witted but extremely loyal best friend. Patrick may not always understand what’s going on, but his heart is always in the right place, and Fagerbakke’s slow, clueless delivery makes Patrick endlessly funny.

Barb (Regina Hall)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 30T170314 514

Regina Hall voices Barb, a new character who serves as the assistant to the Flying Dutchman. Barb is smart, sarcastic, and often annoyed by having to keep the ghost pirate’s chaotic life in order. Hall’s sharp comedic delivery makes Barb stand out as both funny and relatable. Regina's experience in comedy makes her a perfect match for Barb, giving the character personality, attitude, and memorable humour.

The Flying Dutchman (Mark Hamill)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 30T170436 820

Mark Hamill voices the Flying Dutchman, the legendary ghost pirate who guides SpongeBob through the Underworld. Hamill’s voice brings both menace and humour, making the Dutchman spooky but entertaining rather than frightening.

Also read: Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Ticket Taker (Ice Spice)

H3N2 virus 2025 12 30T170532 509

Rapper Ice Spice makes her animated movie debut as a Ticket Taker, a fish working at a high school. While the role is small, her voice and personality make the character memorable. She also performs the movie’s hit song, 'Big Guy,' adding modern energy to the soundtrack.

