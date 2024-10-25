Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's much-awaited film The Sabarmati Report's teaser impresses fans.

Vikrant Massey recently impressed everyone with his performance in Sector 36. Now he is back with another power-packed film, The Sabarmati Report. The makers of the film released an intriguing teaser of the film leaving fans impressed.

On Friday, The makers of The Sabarmati Report released a thrilling teaser of Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna-starrer. In the film, Vikrant, Raashii, and Riddhi Dogra take on the roles of journalists covering the story, bringing the events to light through their on-screen investigations about the Godhara train tragedy. Vikrant and Raashii can be seen going to extreme extents to unravel the 'biggest mystery'.

Sharing the the teaser, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "aj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated." Netizens were quick to react to the teaser. One wrote, "What a gripping teaser!". Someone wrote, "The trailer seem outstanding!! Would definitely watch out in the cinema!!". One person wrote, "Here comes another hit".

Netizens even praised Vikrant Massey's performance. One of the comments read, "Vikrant's performance is on another level." Another user wrote, "Now Vikrant Massey will be the next superstar of Bollywood..." Another wrote, "Vikranth Massey Back to back Promising movies."

The Sabarmati Report is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Vikir Films and features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film explores the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning, where a fire aboard the Sabarmati Express on February 27 resulted in multiple casualties. Promising to reveal hidden truths kept under wraps for 22 years, The Sabarmati Report is set to premiere in theaters on November 15, 2024.

