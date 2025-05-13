The Royals delivers what you can easily anticipate—a fading palace, hard to maintain lifestyle and the immediate need of money, and then some more money.

The Royals

Cast: Ishan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar

Creator: Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy

Rating: 3/5

Netflix’s new steamy series tries very hard to play on the sexual undercurrent between its two leads—Ishan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar—but the pressure to look vibe-worthy all the time hampers its chances. However, it’s breezy and enjoyable for the most of it, and gives viewers a nice binge time.

A fierce new-age CEO Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi) and a modern-day prince Aviraaj (Ishaan) meet by chance and their frenemy phase begins. They need each other for financial reasons but their functioning styles demand a lot of tweaking. The physical attraction between them is also strong and that only complicates the proceedings.

There are actors such as Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan and Milind Soman, who add glamour and nice colour-coordinated clothes to this extravaganza. Overall, it’s a collage of nice frames and some vibrant background music.

Ishaan Khatter is definitely the pick of the actors. Confident, precise, fluid with a lot of potential. He exuberates energy and keeps things sparkly around his character. Bhumi Pednekar goes with the flow and acting-wise, she is no lesser than anyone around her, even if you wanted a repeat of Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat.

It's your usual fun weekend show quite suitable for binge watching. The Royals is light, somewhat naughty and borderline guilty pleasure. No reason to not watch it.

